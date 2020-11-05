Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 807 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 918,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $115,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

