Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

