Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 36.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 410,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $16,173,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $280,030.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $74,790.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of -86.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

