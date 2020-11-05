Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,425 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $243,000 Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co.
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $243,000 Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co.
Community Financial Services Group LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson
Community Financial Services Group LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,649 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,649 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust
NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Under Armour PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley
Under Armour PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley
Eukles Asset Management Buys 112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Eukles Asset Management Buys 112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report