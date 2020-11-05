Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,425 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.