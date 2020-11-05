Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $343,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,510,000 after buying an additional 835,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.