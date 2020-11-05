Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,462 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 685,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,918,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 172,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $1,520,810.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,941.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $999,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

