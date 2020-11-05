New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $270,604.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 410,450 shares of company stock worth $26,912,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

