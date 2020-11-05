Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,711 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

