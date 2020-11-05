LVW Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,516,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,310,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

