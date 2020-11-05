Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $538,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 56,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QAT opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.