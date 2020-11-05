Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,516,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

