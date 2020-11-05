Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $23,846,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DaVita by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 43.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $96.04 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

