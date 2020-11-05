Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,028 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:IRM opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.