Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after acquiring an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.

ANET opened at $254.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,428,272. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

