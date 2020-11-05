Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,752 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,439,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Altice USA by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Altice USA by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Altice USA by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 660,383 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ATUS stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 159.23 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,906,355 shares of company stock worth $109,943,443 over the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.