Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.97 Million Position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,046 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Mylan worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 14.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 10.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 546,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 122.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

