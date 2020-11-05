CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,236 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CDW by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in CDW by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.