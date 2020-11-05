Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 71.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $266.44 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.27. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

