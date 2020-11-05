Keybank National Association OH Sells 98 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $918.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $857.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

