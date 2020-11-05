Keybank National Association OH Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

LULU opened at $340.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.49. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

