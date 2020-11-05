NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NuVasive by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

