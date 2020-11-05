Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

