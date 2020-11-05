Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 36,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSE:EBS opened at $98.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,562 shares of company stock worth $15,303,205. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

