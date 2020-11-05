Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,200 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

CHDN opened at $165.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.32. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.58.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

