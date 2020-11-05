Keybank National Association OH Acquires 3,712 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.60 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

