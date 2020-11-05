Keybank National Association OH Sells 277 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $96.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

