Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 62.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

