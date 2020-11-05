Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 32,010 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,920,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 476,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 425,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 407,450 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

