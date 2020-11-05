The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $227.75 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $237.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.