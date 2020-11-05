Keybank National Association OH Buys 300 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

