TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.71% of TimkenSteel worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 625.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

