CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

NYSE CNP opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

