Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNT opened at $55.34 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

