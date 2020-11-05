Keybank National Association OH Has $1.24 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $85,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.75, a PEG ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

