Keybank National Association OH Sells 442 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,237,000 after acquiring an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 253,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,136 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 104,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.7333 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

