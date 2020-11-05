Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $100.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.