Keybank National Association OH Purchases 851 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $273,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

