Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.12% of Ferro worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ferro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ferro by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ferro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ferro by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 376,913 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Ferro stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.77. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

