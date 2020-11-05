Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

