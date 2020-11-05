Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $982,000 Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,024,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,246,318 shares of company stock valued at $529,698,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,394.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.