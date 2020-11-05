JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after buying an additional 5,825,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after buying an additional 5,798,580 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $195,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Bank of America raised JD.com to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of JD stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

