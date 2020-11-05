DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -207.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.61.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

