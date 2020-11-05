JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,284,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $219,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

