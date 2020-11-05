Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,131 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 28,600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,134,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after buying an additional 8,435,404 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 44,696,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,624,000 after buying an additional 2,655,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,056,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 105.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 940,510 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.