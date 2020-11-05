Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

