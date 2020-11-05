Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $19,357,000. AXA raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

