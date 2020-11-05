Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $999,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after buying an additional 938,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after buying an additional 573,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,739,000 after buying an additional 149,418 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,319,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 176,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST opened at $289.79 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

