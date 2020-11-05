Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 15.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.07. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

