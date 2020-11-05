Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $34,474.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,686 shares of company stock worth $5,107,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

