Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

